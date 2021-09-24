DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.76. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

