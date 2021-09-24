Honest Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $141,567.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00071959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00107434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00147538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,693.77 or 0.99841544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.73 or 0.06778835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.26 or 0.00774667 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

