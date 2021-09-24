$13.36 Million in Sales Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will announce $13.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.71 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $10.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $50.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $77.45 million, with estimates ranging from $74.28 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 255,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,994. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.07.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,624,730 shares of company stock worth $98,354,637. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.