Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post $60.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.90 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $51.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $237.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.64 million to $238.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $283.40 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,096. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $2,737,372. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $189,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

