$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,385. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

