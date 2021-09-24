Phore Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $14,050.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014279 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $275.92 or 0.00646337 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,018,237 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

