$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
PEG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,719. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
