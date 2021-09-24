$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

PEG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,719. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,527,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

