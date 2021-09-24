Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report $551.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $549.60 million to $553.00 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $579.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 925,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

