Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ING Groep (ING)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ING Groep (NYSE: ING) in the last few weeks:

9/23/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – ING Groep had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/9/2021 – ING Groep had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/9/2021 – ING Groep had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/9/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/9/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ING traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 2,046,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

