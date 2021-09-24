CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.52. The stock had a trading volume of 806,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $99.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

