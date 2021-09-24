Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $441.28.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $12.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.89. 3,598,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku has a 1 year low of $176.63 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Roku by 2,100.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Roku by 72.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

