Standard Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $328,268.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $328,268.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00147949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.94 or 1.00296995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.70 or 0.06823125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.75 or 0.00777821 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.