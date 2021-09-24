Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,940.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.22 or 0.06879764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00356355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.64 or 0.01203148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00111645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.27 or 0.00533919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.97 or 0.00547187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00317634 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

