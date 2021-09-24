The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). The ExOne posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

The ExOne stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $23.62. 188,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,388. The stock has a market cap of $524.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.38. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in The ExOne during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The ExOne during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The ExOne during the first quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 168.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.