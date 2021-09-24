Small Love Potion Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00124347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

