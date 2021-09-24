Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 32,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

