Moneynet Hits One Day Volume of $11.00 (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Moneynet has a market capitalization of $434,434.82 and approximately $11.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moneynet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Moneynet has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.50 or 0.00352751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000725 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Moneynet Coin Profile

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

