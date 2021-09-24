Zacks: Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

URBN stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. 1,735,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,805. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

