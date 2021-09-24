Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to announce sales of $6.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the lowest is $5.33 billion. Nokia reported sales of $6.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $26.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia stock remained flat at $$5.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,195,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,707,250. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,870,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

