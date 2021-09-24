Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Announces $1.25 — Dividend

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Ardagh Group has raised its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ardagh Group has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ardagh Group to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of ARD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. 383,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,004. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,273.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ardagh Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

