CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. 603,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,684. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVBF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVB Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 171.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.