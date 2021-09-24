Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $51.67

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,752,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,619,567 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $2,261,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 85.1% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.