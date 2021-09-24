Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target at $51.67

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $47.65.
In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,752,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,619,567 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $2,261,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 85.1% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
