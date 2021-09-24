Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $372,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,369. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

