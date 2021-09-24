Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post $1.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.10. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

WGO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,638. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 317.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 60.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.