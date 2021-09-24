Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

ELEEF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,370. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.