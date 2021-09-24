Coldstack (CLS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.41 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $118,635.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00006843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00072251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00108738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00148556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,947.90 or 1.00259084 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.21 or 0.06845042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.52 or 0.00778582 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

