ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKWBF. Societe Generale upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

RKWBF stock remained flat at $$531.25 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $505.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.50. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1-year low of $346.00 and a 1-year high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

