Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 708,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

