Analysts Set BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target at $17.25

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

BTRS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. BTRS has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. Research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Eng acquired 47,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 and have sold 3,715,944 shares worth $43,584,792.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $4,451,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $36,024,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

