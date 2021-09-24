Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Tops $0.0034 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $391,277.43 and approximately $48.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00124350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00044238 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

