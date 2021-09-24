BioPassport Token (BIOT) One Day Volume Tops $20.71 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $17.11 million and $20.71 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00124350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00044238 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

