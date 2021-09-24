WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Tops $701.80 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002201 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $701.80 million and approximately $31.48 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00023325 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006986 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 942,240,260 coins and its circulating supply is 742,240,259 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

