Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.91

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.91 and last traded at $69.02, with a volume of 2114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

IKTSY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.4645 dividend. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.