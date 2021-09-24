Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.64

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 2609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

