-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veracyte reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million.

A number of research firms have commented on VCYT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 415,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veracyte by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after acquiring an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

