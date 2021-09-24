Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. 6,026,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,236,719. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

