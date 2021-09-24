Illuvium (ILV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $83.03 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $512.61 or 0.01193774 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $325.48 million and $83.03 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00072149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00109110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00149658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,929.62 or 0.99974223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.79 or 0.06846173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.27 or 0.00780775 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

