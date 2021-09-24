Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSTM shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,075. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $573.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.