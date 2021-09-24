Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post sales of $34.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $137.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

UBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

NYSE:UBA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.36. 64,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $779.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 428,513 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $4,555,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 221,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,274,000 after buying an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 160,986 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

