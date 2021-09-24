Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 59,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,440. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $311.95 million, a PE ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 126.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 29.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 181,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 117,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

