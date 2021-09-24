Navcoin Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $23.14 million and approximately $280,087.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004626 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027412 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00027111 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,682,674 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

