Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce sales of $270.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.68 million and the lowest is $266.20 million. Insulet reported sales of $234.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $289.20. The stock had a trading volume of 177,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.64 and a 200-day moving average of $276.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. Insulet has a 52-week low of $214.21 and a 52-week high of $309.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.43 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,056,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

