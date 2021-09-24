Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.90. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. 19,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $462.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.