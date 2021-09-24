Wing (WING) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00072833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00109509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00149270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,914.84 or 0.99795387 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.94 or 0.06843602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.87 or 0.00783356 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

