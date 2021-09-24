AdEx Network Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $57.66 million and approximately $12.77 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00124904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044172 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 138,046,184 coins and its circulating supply is 129,603,707 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

