Only1 1-Day Volume Tops $4.01 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $23.81 million and $4.01 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Only1 has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Only1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00124904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LIKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.