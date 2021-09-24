Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 210,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Better Choice has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $105.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Better Choice will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Young bought 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,923.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Word III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,778 shares of company stock worth $153,356 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

