Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Acquires $51,125.00 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OXSQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 149,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,315. The stock has a market cap of $200.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

