Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Sells $845,770.64 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elizabeth A. Redmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $402,938.00.

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.39. 162,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,494. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $128.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

