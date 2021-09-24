Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Robert Guenthner Sells 5,902 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $294,037.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $371,117.76.

NYSE OSH traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.93. 1,532,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

